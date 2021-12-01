Let’s celebrate Britney Spears as she turns 40

By Marianne Garvey

Britney Spears turns 40 on Dec. 2. The singer, who rose to massive popularity as a teen with her hit “…Baby One More Time,” posted to social media to remind fans that she still feels young.

Spears modeled bikinis in the post and quoted the film “This is 40,” starring Leslie Mann, who says, “I don’t want to shop at old lady stores. I don’t want to go to J. Jill and Chico’s and Ann Taylor.”

She tried on multiple outfits in a reel, appearing in front of a huge Christmas tree while she tried on festive dresses.

“Fashion and festivities … guess what ???? My b-day is coming soon,” she captioned the video, and included a birthday cake emoji.

Spears has a lot to celebrate this year after winning her fight to end her 13-year conservatorship and regaining control of her finances.

She has since been celebrating her new life on Instagram with dances and inspirational quotes.

