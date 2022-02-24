Da Brat and Judy Dupart married on 2/22/22

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It was a once in a lifetime date for many, including newlyweds rapper Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart.

The couple married on 2/22/22 at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People magazine.

Dupart explained to the publication and she and Da Brat have “been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event.”

“We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” the entrepreneur said. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

About 100 guests were in attendance for the nuptials of the couple who costar on the WE reality series “Brat Loves Judy.”

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” Da Brat told People. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

Da Brat’s former producer and dear friend Jermaine Dupri served as a groomsman and escorted her down the aisle, while her sister, actress LisaRaye McCoy, served as a bridesmaid.

Dupart was accompanied down the aisle by her brother, Damon Dupart Sr.

