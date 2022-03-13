Singer Traci Braxton of ‘Family Values’ dies of esophageal cancer at 50

By Jay Croft, CNN

Singer Traci Braxton, who appeared on the reality series “Braxton Family Values” with her sisters, including Grammy-winner Toni, died Saturday at 50, her family said.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer, our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” her husband Kevin Surratt said in a written statement released by Braxton’s spokesperson Thomasina Perkins-Washington.

“She was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing. We ask that you keep them in your prayers,” Perkins-Washington’s statement said.

Toni Braxton posted a tribute on Instagram, saying her sister Traci “was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

“Braxton Family Values” began in 2011 on WE tv. Traci Braxton also appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp” with her husband, Kevin Surratt.

Traci Braxton released an album in 2014, “Crash & Burn,” and had a hit single, “Last Call.”

he also had a radio show and acted on stage and in movies.

“Traci Braxton has been in the lives of TV viewers for years and will always be part of the WE tv family,” WE tv said Saturday.

“Gone far too soon, we celebrate her life and memory and send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Braxton family during this difficult time. Her light and spirit live on.”

CNN's Lisa Respers France and Keith Allen contributed to this report.