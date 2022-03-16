Lisa Kudrow is totally open to the idea of a ‘Romy and Michele’ sequel

By Marianne Garvey

Lisa Kudrow is thinking about treating the world to a “Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion” sequel.

The ’90s classic, starring Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, revolves around Romy and Michele, high school best friends who are invited back for their 10-year reunion. In order to appear as successful as their classmates, they begin a lie that takes on a life of its own.

“Tell Disney you want a sequel!” Kudrow told ET. “Robin Schiff will figure it out. She’s got ideas brewing.”

The “Friends” star added that she’d like to see what Romy and Michele are up to now.

“Yeah, I would. I think it would be really fun,” she said. “And then a little like, ‘What are they like at our age?'”

Kudrow and Sorvino channeled the characters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, wearing bright pink and blue suits similar to the colors they wore in the movie.

Kudrow currently stars in “Better Nate Than Ever,” directed by Tim Federle, based on the 2013 novel of the same name.

