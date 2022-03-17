Sarma Melngailis and ‘Bad Vegan’: What you need to know

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Netflix has a delicious new true crime treat for devotees of that genre.

“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” is a four-part documentary series that looks to be the next Netflix project that will have people talking and memes galore.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who is Sarma Melngailis?

The storyline is built around Meingallis, who Netflix describes as “the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine.” Meingallis “went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the ‘Vegan Fugitive.'”

What is she alleged to have done?

Melngallis is alleged to have stolen from her employees to finance the lifestyle of her then husband, Anthony Strangis.

According to an article in Vanity Fair, she “transferred more than $1.6 million from her business accounts to her personal bank account, and Strangis spent $1.2 million of this money at Connecticut casinos.”

How did it happen?

Strangis reportedly convinced his wife that if she continued to give him money, all of her wishes would come true, including making her beloved dog immortal.

Unable to pay her employees, the couple eventually went on the run.

Did they get away with it?

If you don’t already know, you will have to watch to see.

“Bad Vegan” is streaming now on Netflix.

