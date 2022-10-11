Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 4:13 PM

Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

<i>Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images</i><br/>Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Kaley Cuoco’s next role is a big one — mom.

The “Flight Attendant” star announced on Tuesday via Instagram that she’s expecting her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

The child is due in 2023, the former “Big Bang Theory” star shared, adding that she feels “beyond blessed and over the moon.”

Pelphrey, an actor known for his work on shows like “Ozark” and “Iron First,” wrote to Cuoco in his own Instagram post: “Love you more than ever.”

The pair have been dating since earlier this year.

