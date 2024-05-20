Crews stop gas leak in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 3:50 p.m. Officials say the leak is stopped, and people can return to their homes.

Only two or three houses had to evacuate after a work crew snagged a gas line while doing some construction.

Intermountain Gas was able to stop the leak.

The road is still blocked as crews continue to clean up.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Fire Department has responded to a gas leak on the 100 block of Haven Lane in Idaho Falls.

The fire department was called around 2 p.m. after someone reported a construction crew broke a two inch gas line in the area.

If you have children at Sunnyside Elementary getting out of school, officials say to pick them up from Cobblestone Lane.

The estimated time for repair is not known as this time.

We will provide updates as they become available.