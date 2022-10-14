Nicki Minaj criticizes Grammys for moving ‘Super Freaky Girl’ to pop category

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Nicki Minaj has a message for the Recording Academy after they moved her song “Super Freaky Girl” from a rap category to a pop category for award consideration.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” Minaj wrote in a series of tweets, referring to the Latto song. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

“If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years, then you’re not paying attention. And by the way, this is not to say any song is bad or any female rapper is bad,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “I always say this: Any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be f–king proud of yourself. But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.”

Minaj continued her argument in a video post.

“If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy.’ If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same with ‘Big Energy.’ Right? Same producers on both songs, by the way, if you want to talk about it. So let’s keep s— fair.”

The category swap was noticed when the first-round ballot went out to Recording Academy voters this week.

Minaj had faith she would win in the rap category, but says now she doesn’t feel she stands a fair chance, since she’s currently up against Harry Styles and Adele.

The Recording Academy has not publicly stated the reasoning for placing “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples “Super Freak” by Rick James, in the pop category.

