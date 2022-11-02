Lena Horne becomes first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

A theater on Broadway has been officially renamed in honor of the late actress and civil rights activist Lena Horne.

Horne is the first Black woman to have a theater named in her honor.

The theater, on West 47th St., was built in 1926 and was originally named the Mansfield Theatre. In 1960, it was renamed the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in honor of the late New York Times drama critic.

The theater has the original chandelier hanging inside after it was refurbished in 2000. It seats 1,069 and is one of The Nederlander Organization’s nine Broadway theatres.

An official celebration took place outside the theater on Nov. 1. The musical “Six,” is currently playing at the theater.

Horne, who won multiple Tony and Grammy awards, was a trailblazing entertainer. She died in 2010.

Horne also starred in movies and on television. She got her start at the famed Cotton Club in Harlem when she was a teenager.

In September, the Shubert Organization re-christened a Broadway theater to honor actor James Earl Jones.

