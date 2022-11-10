Dave Chappelle’s representative says there is no ‘SNL’ writers boycott ahead of his hosting gig

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Dave Chappelle’s representative is pushing back on a report that claimed “Saturday Night Live” writers were staging a boycott ahead of his hosting the show this weekend.

On Wednesday, The New York Post, citing an anonymous source, reported writers on the show were going to sit out on the episode.

“We’ve seen nothing to support media reports of a writer’s boycott,” Chappelle’s rep told CNN in a statement. “In fact, the writers delivered over 40 sketches for Dave’s consideration and collaboration. Just as during Dave’s past ‘SNL’ appearances, you won’t want to miss it!”

It will be Chappelle’s third time hosting.

‘SNL’ made the announcement about his return to Studio 8H last week.

News of Chappelle’s hosting was met with some furor on social media given his controversial comments over the years about the transgender community, especially given that the show announced in September that it was adding its first non-binary cast member, comedian and actor Molly Kearney, and has a trans non-binary writer, Celeste Yim.

CNN has reached out to representatives for “SNL,” its creator Lorne Michaels, Kearney and Yim for comment.

Chappelle has made jokes about the trans community in sets over the years and found himself on the receiving end of backlash from some members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

Most recently, 2021 Netflix special “The Closer” increased the ire after Chappelle said he was “team TERF,” the abbreviated term for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

“Gender is a fact,” Chappelle said during the special. “Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”

Approximately 65 Netflix employees staged a walkout amid the controversy and, earlier this year, one venue canceled Chappelle’s planned appearance after receiving criticism over the decision to have him perform.

Netflix stood by its decision to stream the special.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.