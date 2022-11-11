Skip to Content
Rainn Wilson announces name change to raise climate change awareness

<i>Emma McIntyre/Getty Images</i><br/>Actor Rainn Wilson
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Rainn Wilson has “changed” his name and is inviting others to do the same.

“The Office” actor debuted “Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson” on social media Thursday as a way to raise awareness about the climate control crisis.

“As a cheap little stunt to help save planet Earth, I’ve changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even on my fancy writing paper,” he said in a video he shared on his verified social media accounts.

In the Twitter thread that included the video, Wilson added that he was unable to change his name on Twitter “… because Elon,” referencing guidelines implemented on the platform by new owner Elon Musk.

Wilson encouraged his followers to visit environmental advocacy group Arctic Basecamp’s “Arctic Name Changer” to get their own names to be used on their social media profiles in the hopes of capturing the attention of the world leaders assembling in Egypt for the COP27 international climate change conference.

“And if enough of us do this, then maybe @cop27_egypt will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution,” he tweeted. “Make Arctic Name Changer a Game Changer!”

