Keke Palmer reveals baby bump as part of her ‘Saturday Night Live’ opening monologue

Some people like singing their good news from the rooftops, but in Keke Palmer’s case, it was done on live television in front of millions of viewers.

The actress and comedian hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and during her opening monologue, revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The “Hustlers” star wore a trench coat with snap buttons and said she wanted “to set the record straight” about some “rumors going around” that she’s having a baby.

“I am!” she continued, whipping open her coat to reveal her bare baby bump underneath.

While closing the clasps on her coat, Palmer then added, “I gotta say, it is bad when people on the Internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct!”

She then joked how she had been trying to keep her pregnancy on the “down low” for fear of losing some sponsorship deals, including one with a liquor label.

“Let the check clear, and then we can get to the damn baby shower,” she joked.

Palmer hosted the long-running NBC comedy sketch show alongside musical guest Sza.

Bits from the show included a cold open mocking Herschel Walker, a PSA-style sketch for exes of Drake, and a short at the Hello Kitty store with Palmer and Bowen Yang as employees who can’t get over the fact that Hello Kitty isn’t a cat.

