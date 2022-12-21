Alicia Silverstone poses nude for PETA

By Marianne Garvey

Alicia Silverstone is going nude in the name of animals.

The actress stars in a PETA campaign against the use of leather with the slogan, “Wear Vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom or apple leather instead!”

PETA released a behind-the-scenes video featuring Silverstone being photographed for the campaign.

“If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I’m after,” she says in the video.

“I never ever get naked,” Silverstone explains about her acting work, adding that she wants to be conscious of the Earth so she’s willing to do it now.

“My dream is to get these vegan, Earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers. I’d rather go naked than wear animals,” she says.

Silverstone, a vegan, also posed nude for PETA in their 2020 campaign against eating meat.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.