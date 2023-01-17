John Larroquette says he was paid in weed for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ work

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

John Larroquette earned some serious green for one of his past jobs.

Green as in marijuana.

The star of the newly rebooted “Night Court” confirmed to Parade that Tobe Hooper, director of the 1974 horror film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” paid him in weed for narrating the movie’s prologue – something that had long been rumored on the internet.

“Totally true,” Larroquette said. “He gave me some marijuana or a matchbox or whatever you called it in those days. I walked out of the [recording] studio and patted him on the back side and said, “Good luck to you!”

According to the actor, he first met the director in the summer of 1969 when Larroquette, who “wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life,” was working as a bartender in Colorado and Hooper was in the area working on a project.

The pair struck up a friendship and reconnected a few years later when Larroquette had moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

“Tobe heard I was in town and asked for an hour of my time to narrate something for this movie he just did,” he said. “I said ‘Fine!’ It was a favor.”

Working on the low-budget film turned out to be a bloody good thing as it spawned a franchise and Larroquette did narration for those as well, earning a paycheck those times.

You do something for free in the 1970s and get a little money in the ’90s,” he said. “It’s certainly the one credit that’s stuck strongly to my resume.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.