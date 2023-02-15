Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers to host show about toxic relationships

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is set to host and executive produce a series about toxic relationships.

The show is currently in development with Investigation Discovery, Variety reports.

According to an official synopsis by the network, the show will explore “the complexities of toxic and traumatic relationships” and will be told through “interviews and firsthand accounts of survivors.” The series, not yet titled, “aims to empower victims with control of their own narratives.” (Investigation Discovery and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The series would not cover her marriage to Hammer.

Chambers and Hammer were married for 10 years before she filed for divorce in 2020. The former couple share two children.

Chambers publicly addressed the dissolution of their marriage in an interview with E! last September, stating they were in a “great place” with their co-parenting.

