‘The White Lotus’ theme song has become a club hit. Now it’s getting an official Tiësto remix

The haunting theme song of “The White Lotus,” which has become an unexpected viral sensation in night clubs around the country, is getting an official dance remix release.

Tiësto on Friday will drop his EDM remix of “Renaissance,” the theme song of HBO’s hit show, making it available on all digital and streaming platforms.

The Grammy-award winning artist, who told CNN he has been a fan of the Mike White-created series since season one, has recently been playing his spin on the track during performances.

“Fans absolutely love it,” Tiësto told CNN. “Every time it plays in my set you can feel the energy shift on the dance floor and everyone just goes wild. The feeling is electric. I knew the first time I played it we were onto something special!”

Recordings of Tiësto playing the remix have gone viral on social media platforms such as TikTok, prompting him and HBO (which shares the same parent company as CNN) to consider officially releasing it.

“Super excited HBO wanted to make it official,” Tiësto told CNN.

Tiësto said he “was instantly hooked” on the theme song, written by Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, and “its captivating melody.” That led to him deciding to include it in some of his sets.

“I put my spin on it for my live sets and fans always go crazy for it,” Tiësto said.

Tiësto isn’t the only DJ who has started playing a dance remix of “The White Lotus” title track on dance floors.

The New York Times late last month reported on how “variations of the spine-tingling intro music have played at rave parties, Australian music festivals and Sundance.”

But Tiësto’s version is the first — and currently only — remix to receive HBO’s official blessing for release. The release might help fans of “The White Lotus” get by until the Emmy Award-winning show returns for season three.

