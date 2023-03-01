Nerds, assemble! ‘Stranger Things’ is coming back — as a London stage play

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

Fans bracing themselves to say goodbye to “Stranger Things” after its fifth and final season may not have to do so after all.

The hit sci-fi horror will take on a new life as a stage play, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” Netflix announced on Wednesday. The play will have its world premiere late this year at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

Tickets for the show, which is being produced by the streaming giant and Sonia Friedman Productions and directed by acclaimed film and theater director Stephen Daldry, will go on sale in the spring.

“Stranger Things has captured the imagination of fans around the world and we are incredibly thrilled to expand this exciting universe with Netflix’s first live stage production,” Greg Lombardo, vice president of Live Experiences for Netflix, said in a statement.

The TV show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, will act as creative producers for the play, which “will be rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon,” the streaming platform said in the release.

The Duffer Brothers said the play will be “at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt,” adding: “You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things.”

“We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t — it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”

Written by Kate Trefry — a writer and co-executive producer on the multi-Emmy-winning TV series — the stage adventure will begin in 1959 in our old stomping ground, Hawkins, Indiana, where new student Henry Creel will arrive for a fresh start. But the shadows of his past will not be far behind him.

“The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage,” said producer Sonia Friedman.

A “Stranger Things” live-action spin off is also in the works, the Duffer Brothers confirmed in July last year.

