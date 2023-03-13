Cheryl Burke on ex Matthew Lawrence’s hopes to have a baby with singer Chilli

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Cheryl Burke thinks it’s “amazing” that her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence would like to start a family with his new girlfriend, TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

Burke appeared on a recent episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison” and talked about Lawrence, who she was married to for three years prior to their divorce last year.

Lawrence told “Entertainment Tonight” that he and the 52-year-old singer have a “game plan” when it comes to having kids, adding “My life is in complete bloom right now.”

“I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli,” the 43-year-old actor said. “I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”

His ex-wife sounds supportive of him, saying during the podcast “I really truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli.”

“I think that’s amazing,” Burke said. “I think he’s wanted that.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum said she and Lawrence had discussed freezing her eggs when they were together and she said she told him, “As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn’t something I can talk about at the moment.”

Lawrence and Thomas made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Eve 2022.

