Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome their third child, a baby girl

(CNN) — Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy’s family just got a little bigger.

The “Homeland” actor and Dancy are now a family of five after welcoming a baby girl, a representative for Danes confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

They have yet to announce a name for their newest addition, who joins big brothers Cyrus and Rowan, aged 10 and 4, respectively.

In January, shortly after news of Danes’ pregnancy was first reported, the Emmy-winning actor appeared on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and said that this will be her third child, “and I think the last.”

“This one was a surprise. This pregnancy happened to me,” she joked, later saying that she and Dancy are “thrilled.”

She also spoke about how her sons hilariously reacted to the news.

“Cyrus was sort of resigned to it,” she said, going on to say that “the worst has already happened – his name is Rowan.”

As for Rowan’s thoughts on welcoming another sibling into the family, Danes said with a laugh that “he was categorically opposed to the idea.”

She also shared that her youngest told her he didn’t like the idea of adding a new sibling by saying, “I like peace, momma.”

Dancy and Danes first met in 2007 on the set of the romantic drama film “Evening,” and later wed in 2009.

