Richard Simmons is ‘happy’ as he celebrated a ‘milestone’ birthday, according to rep

Richard Simmons at an event in Los Angeles in 2013. The fitness guru celebrated his birthday on July 13
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Richard Simmons at an event in Los Angeles in 2013. The fitness guru celebrated his birthday on July 13
By
Published 6:28 PM

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Richard Simmons is 75 years old and happy.

The fitness guru celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, and his representative Tom Estey told Entertainment Tonight that his 75th is a “big milestone.”

“I just want to see him happy, which he is,” Estey said, in the rare update on the health icon.

Simmons, who built a fitness empire in the 80s and a reputation as a gregarious health advocate, has remained out of the public eye in recent years. But the circumstances surrounding his whereabouts and well-being has provided a fair share of internet fodder.

In 2017, following a slew of reports speculating on Simmons’ health, his publicist told CNN that “everything is fine.”

Simmons has made a resurgence in recent years when his previously dormant YouTube page began posting videos of his vintage workout tapes, inspiring people to stay active during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“Hope you enjoy and sweat your pants off!” the caption of a March 2020 video read.

In 2022, the release of a documentary about the icon’s lack of public visibility in recent years prompted Simmons to write an update on his verified Facebook page thanking his followers for the support.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.

