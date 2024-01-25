Elle King postpones show after curse-filled Grand Ole Opry performance

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Elle King has postponed an upcoming Texas concert following her controversial performance last week at Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry.

Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth announced that King’s Jan. 26 concert would be rescheduled.

“The Elle King event, originally for Fri. 1/26/24, has been rescheduled to Sat. 9/21/24 @ 10 PM,” read a post by the venue. “Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding!”

No reason was shared for the scheduling change.

King has not publicly commented on backlash that followed her Opry performance, where she used forgot the lyrics to the Parton song she was performing, used profanity and told the crowd she had been drinking.

“We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance,” the Opry’s account on X (formerly Twitter) posted following the tribute show.

CNN has sought comment from representatives for King.

In 2021, the singer had a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with a duet with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

King is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider.

