Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter for second time in connection to ‘Rust’ shooting

(CNN) — Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from the 2021 “Rust” movie set shooting, a court document filed Wednesday shows.

Baldwin was set to appear remotely in a New Mexico court on Thursday but waived his right to an arraignment, the document shows.

A court spokesperson told CNN the originally scheduled hearing was vacated after the judge in the case accepted Baldwin’s waiver.

Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, CNN previously reported.

The one count against the actor is described in court documents as “negligent use of a firearm” and the alternative count alleges he caused Hutchins’ death without due caution or circumspection, detailed as “an act committed with the total disregard or indifference to the safety of others.”

Baldwin has been released on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty, the court document filed Wednesday also shows, which means he can be released from custody without posting bail and must adhere to certain conditions.

As part of the conditions of his release, Baldwin must obey all laws; not possess any firearms or dangerous weapons; not consume alcohol or illegal substances and avoid contact with anyone who may testify in the case, the document states.

The conditions are the same as the first time Baldwin was charged in the “Rust” shooting case and pleaded not guilty, but he is now not allowed to leave the US without permission from the court, the document details.

Baldwin’s attorney has previously insisted his client is not guilty.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against Baldwin last year, with prosecutors saying in a statement at the time that they could not “proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form” due to “new facts” in the case.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured when a gun held by Baldwin fired a live round during a scene rehearsal on the set of the western.

Baldwin denied pulling the trigger on the weapon in a previous interview with CNN.

The initial decision to drop the involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April of last year came after authorities learned the gun used in the shooting may have been modified, a law enforcement source told CNN. However, prosecutors said the case could be re-filed at a later date.

In October, prosecutors said “additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins” and signaled a grand jury would decide on recharging the actor.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed also faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the case. She has pleaded not guilty and is slated for trial in February.

Should he be convicted, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

