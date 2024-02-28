Rebecca Ferguson praised by former costars for speaking out against ‘idiot’ castmate

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Rebecca Ferguson may use “the Voice” while playing her powerful “Dune” character, but she also knows how powerful her own voice can be in real life.

On Tuesday’s episode of podcast series “Reign with Josh Smith,” the actress recalled a time where she spoke up against a former costar – whom she described as an “absolute idiot” but did not name – who “screamed” at her and mistreated her in front of the crew on a previous set.

While Ferguson ruled out two former costars in the podcast interview – namely, Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise – speculation has run rampant as to whom she might have been talking about.

One of her previous scene partners surfaced on social media to praise the actress for her bravery – Dwayne Johnson, who wrote on X, “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls–t. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman.”

“I’d like to find out who did this,” Johnson added. The pair worked together on 2014’s “Hercules.”

One other previous costar got into the conversation, namely Emily Blunt, who worked with Ferguson on 2016’s “The Girl on the Train” and said the pair have “nothing but love between them.”

In the “Reign” interview, Ferguson revealed that the unnamed costar “was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out, and I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”

After said costar unleashed some choice words on Ferguson – causing her to walk off set in tears – she took matters into her own hands the very next day.

“I remember being so scared and I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can F off. I’m going to work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” she recalled saying.

After that, and after a brief but important discussion with the director, things improved on set.

“I’m not scared of the consequences of saying what I think,” Ferguson said. “So, I use my voice a lot.”

