Beyoncé collaborator Willie Jones got his start on ‘X Factor.’ Now he’s featured on ‘Cowboy Carter’

(CNN) — Willie Jones first popped onto the music scene as a young contestant on the singing competition “X Factor” in 2012. Now, he’s dueting with Beyoncé on her new album “Cowboy Carter.”

The Shreveport, Louisiana native stood in front of “X Factor” judges Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, LA Reid and Demi Lovato over a decade ago and impressed them with his range and rich tone. He sang a rendition of Josh Turner’s “Your Man” for his audition, making it through to the live rounds before he was eliminated.

But Jones was just getting started. Signed with Sony Music, he’s singing his own songs these days that blend the sounds of country music and R&B. Jones debuted his first studio album “Something To Dance To” in 2023, and describes his music as a bridge between “the Block Party and the Barn Dance.”

His new collaboration with Beyoncé, the hauntingly introspective ballad “Just For Fun,” showcases Jones’ velvety vocals. He’s joins other emerging country music artists of color featured on “Cowboy Carter,” including Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.

Here are the full lyrics of “Just For Fun”:

I’m goin’ all out just for fun, I am the man, I know it

And everywhere I go, they know my name

So I laugh and I lie and the coyotes cry

And, uh, time moves quickly and so do I, so do I

So I’ll say my goodbye

‘Cause time heals everything

I don’t need anything

Hallelujah

I pray to her

Here’s to hoping I’ll fall fast asleep tonight

And I’ll just need to get through this

Born in the darkness, who brings the light?

And I just, I need to get through this

Or just get used to it

I’m goin’ down south just for fun, I am the man, I know it

And everywhere I go, I hide my face

From the cowboys in Clovis and the rodeo circus

I came here for a reason, but I don’t know the purpose

It’s all under the surface

But time heals everything

I don’t need anything

Hallelujah

I pray to her

Here’s to hoping I’ll fall fast asleep tonight

And I’ll just need to get through this

Born in the darkness, who brings the light?

And I just, I need to get through this

Or just get used to it

‘Cause time heals everything

I don’t need anything

﻿Hallelujah

I pray to her

I pray to her

