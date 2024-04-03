‘SNL’ star Sarah Sherman has hilarious response to TikToker who said the show has never hired a ‘hot woman’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — To nobody’s surprise, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Sarah Sherman has a sense of humor when it comes to people commenting on her – and her castmates’ – physical appearance.

“Just found out i’m not hot,” Sherman wrote on her X page on Monday. “Please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time.”

Sherman was responding to a video posted in March – which has since gone viral – in which TikTok creator Jahelis said, “Am I the only person who has ever noticed that ‘SNL’ has never hired a hot woman?”

“I want to be clear,” Jahelis continued in the clip, “I’m not saying that every single woman who has ever been a cast member of ‘SNL’ is ugly, it’s just that none of them have ever been hot.”

Jahelis, throughout the video, discloses her opinion on a number of specific current and former “SNL” cast members’ physical appearances, and wonders if the show makes intentional choices based on looks, promoting a “theory” that “for you to be considered funny you have to be more funny than you are hot.”

Sherman’s fellow “SNL” cast member Chloe Troast also posted a response to the video on TikTok, with her own video of herself singing Christina Aguilera’s 2002 empowering inclusivity ballad “Beautiful.”

CNN has reached out to “SNL” and Jahelis seeking further comment.

On Tuesday, Jahelis posted another video wherein she read aloud a statement she sent to Newsweek in response to the “backlash” that her video has sparked, saying had she known the video would go viral, “I would’ve maybe articulated myself a little better.”

“I was expecting to have a dialogue with my community, who is (used) to my unfiltered opinions that rarely come from a place of malice,” she said. But in lieu of an apology, she also said she wanted to “double down” on her initial point.

She went on to say that some “racially charged” comments from other users she’s received “is a perfect example of performative feminism that only cares about ‘everyone being nice to each other’ and not actually making changes that improve the lives of women.”

In conclusion, she said, “I would like to apologize to no one and will go on living in a world where apparently Tina Fey looks like Megan Fox.”

While Troast and Sherman are making light about the discourse, Fey and fellow “SNL” alum Amy Poehler in particular have longtime been champions of challenging sexist rhetoric in Hollywood and at large.

Poehler perhaps said it best in a 2015 interview alongside Fey for Glamour. Responding to a reader question about fashion over 40, she asked: “Wouldn’t it be amazing if you spent one day not mentioning how anybody looks, or how you look?”

