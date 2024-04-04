Beyoncé drops a must-listen ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ remix

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Beyoncé is keeping busy.

On Thursday, the superstar singer dropped a new “Pony Up Remix” for “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the first single from her newly released “Act II: Cowboy Carter” album.

The song features elements of Bounce music, which is native to New Orleans. (As referenced in her 2016 single “Formation,” her mother Tina Knowles is from Louisiana.)

The surprise release of the new remix comes as Beyoncé has been making waves with her “Cowboy Carter” album.

This week, she accepted the Innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which she dedicated “to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts.”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” made history for her when it was first released in February as she was the first Black artist to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in modern times.

All that – plus eager calls from her Beyhive – has raised expectations that a tour announcement is imminent.

Speculation reached a fever pitch Thursday after her site beencountry.com was updated, which many believe is a precursor to a big announcement.

