Adrian Schiller, star of ‘The Last Kingdom,’ dead at 60: ‘Sudden and unexpected’

(CNN) — “The Last Kingdom” actor Adrian Schiller has died, his agent has confirmed to CNN. The British actor, who played Aethelhelm in the Netflix historical series, was 60 years old.

In a statement to CNN, his agent Amanda Evans said: “It is with the heaviest and saddest hearts that we announce the death of our beloved client, Adrian Schiller, on Wednesday April 3. He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss.”

The statement went on to say that “his death was sudden and unexpected” and that no further details are available yet.

“A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in the Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco,” Evans said, later adding that “Adrian enjoyed a varied and successful career across all media. Our deepest condolences go to his family, who ask for privacy at this most difficult of times.”

Among Schiller’s additional television credits was his portrayal of Mr. Penge in the Masterpiece series “Victoria,” as well as providing the voice of Otho in the Ridley Scott-helmed HBO Max series “Raised by Wolves.

The actor also appeared in several high profile films throughout his career. He played Monsieur D’arque in the 2017 live-action reimagining of Beauty and the Beast, and David Lloyd George in 2015’s “Suffragette” costarring Meryl Streep. Other credits include 2009’s “Bright Star” and 2015’s Oscar-winning “The Danish Girl.”

Schiller also starred in “The White Factory” at Marylebone Theatre last year. The theater’s X account posted a statement saying they were “devastated to hear of the passing of the incredible actor.”

