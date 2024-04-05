Want to be ‘close friends’ with Billie Eilish? If you follow her on Instagram, you already are

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — What were you made for if not to be part of Billie Eilish’s inner Instagram circle?

Followers who recently clicked on the story portion of the two-time Oscar-winner’s verified Instagram account may have noticed a small green bubble circling her profile picture – which is a simple blue circle for now – denoting that they’re a member of her “close friends” list.

But before you start to feel too special, know that it appears that everyone was a part of this list.

That has heightened a theory that Eilish has something coming down the pike – a new album perhaps? Other than the recent profile picture change to a simple blue dot, the only other hint for now is the Instagram Story featuring a partially obstructed tattoo that appears to say “& soft”.

Earlier this year her hit from the “Barbie” soundtrack “What Was I Made For?,” which was co-written with her brother Finneas O’Connell, won both a Grammy for song of the year as well as an Oscar for best original song.

We are ready for her new music.

