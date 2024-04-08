Jelly Roll shares update after his jet’s emergency landing

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Country music star Jelly Roll has recovered from a flight scare over the weekend.

He and his wife Bunnie XO were on their way from California to Austin, Texas for the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, when their private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after experiencing technical issues mid-flight.

Despite the problems, they landed safely. Bunnie shared a video on social media of the pilot explaining what happened.

“The plane just got turned around. They said it’s an issue with the computer,” Jelly Roll is heard saying on the video. “At least it wasn’t the brakes!”

Bunnie XO later shared another video of their plane taking off for the second time, writing, “Let’s try this again. Austin here we come!”

Jelly Roll was nominated at the CMT Music Awards for video of the year, male video of the year and CMT performance of the year for “Need a Favor.” He swept all three categories on Sunday night.

When asked about the travel emergency upon arriving at the event, Jelly Roll called it a “little baby scare.”

“We’re awesome, man.” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s all good.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.