Guns n’ Roses guitarist Slash covers Fleetwood Mac song with help from Chris Stapleton on new single

(CNN) — A famous rocker is getting help from another big name musician for a rendition of a classic tune.

Slash, the top hat-wearing guitarist of Guns n’ Roses fame, released a new single on Friday, a cover of the early Fleetwood Mac song “Oh Well.”

The single features vocals by country star Chris Stapleton, who is slated to appear as the musical guest alongside host Ryan Gosling this weekend on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Oh Well” is Slash’s second single off of his upcoming solo album, titled “Orgy of the Damned.”

The legendary guitarist – whose real name is Saul Hudson – has released five solo albums prior to this latest record, four of which featured Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators.

“Oh Well” was originally released in 1969, and composed by former Fleetwood Mac vocalist and lead guitarist Peter Green, in an iteration of the band before famed members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham came on board.

In a statement, Slash called Green “one of the greatest singer-songwriter-guitar players, he’s less known in the public, but very well known to us guitar players re the 60s British blues and he’s up there with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Nick Taylor.”

The guitarist – who’s sported the same trademark look for over 40 years, as featured in classic GnR music videos like “November Rain” – said that he first heard “Oh Well” “on the radio when I was probably 13,” adding, “I always loved this song, and it’s a great guitar riff.”

In addition to Stapleton, Slash’s latest album features artists including Brian Johnson of AC/DC, Beth Hart, Iggy Pop, Billy F. Gibbons from ZZ Top, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Demi Lovato and Tash Neal on vocals.

“Orgy of the Damned” is set for release on May 17 from Gibson Records.

