The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees are…

(CNN) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2024 class of inductees.

In the performer category, this year’s inductees are Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield were selected as the recipients for the Musical Excellence Award.

The announcement was made Sunday during the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode on “American Idol.”

The inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were selected among nominees announced earlier this year, and have “created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll,” according to the organization.

Nominees this year included Sinéad O’Connor, Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey.

To be eligible for nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will happen live on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the following day.

