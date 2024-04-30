Sandra Oh recreates iconic ‘Princess Diaries’ scene to introduce Anne Hathaway on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Sandra Oh provided the “Princess Diaries” nostalgia that we all needed on Tuesday while introducing the star guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

On a new episode of the talk show, Oh appeared in a surprise cameo in which she reprised her role as Vice Principal Gupta from the 2001 movie to help introduce the titular princess, Anne Hathaway.

“Gupta. Mhm. Mhm. Mhm,” Oh said in the clip, while seated at a desk talking on the phone on the “Clarkson” set. “The Queen is coming.”

Hathaway then walked out rocking a bright yellow pantsuit.

Oh’s appearance called back to an iconic scene in the classic comedy, where her character learns that Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), the fictional Queen of Genovia, is stopping by the school to help manage a media frenzy about her granddaughter Mia Thermopolis’s (Hathaway) enrollment.

The fun gag came as fans of the beloved franchise continue to wait for more updates about a possible third installment. A sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” came out 20 years ago in 2004.

Hathaway previously teased bringing the franchise back to life on a 2019 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” telling host Andy Cohen at the time that “there is a script.”

“We all really want it to happen,” she added at the time. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Over the weekend, Hathaway offered another small update on the sequel’s progress during a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, confirming that it’s still in the works.

