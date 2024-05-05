Dua Lipa deep-dives into Drake and Kendrick Lamar ‘beef’ in ‘SNL’ sketch

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Dua Lipa is connecting the dots on the latest round of “diss tracks” to come from rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar during a wild “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

In her hosting debut over the weekend, Lipa dove deep into the “beef” while playing a local culture critic named Wanda Weems during a “Good Morning Greenville” sketch.

“Y’all, these diss tracks are getting insane,” Lipa said, appearing in front of a map of photos showcasing Drake and Lamar connected by red yarn pinned to the wall behind her.

While attempting to explain the real-life feud to cast members Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day, who played the morning show’s oblivious anchors, Lipa hilariously said she found an important “clue” in Lamar’s song “Euphoria.”

“When Kendrick describes Drake as Canadian, that’s because Drake is from Toronto,” she said, as if it was a huge reveal. (The rapper is indeed from Toronto.)

She added that in Drake’s track “Push Ups,” released last month, “he questioned Kendrick’s manhood, saying he wears a size seven shoe.”

The sketch was inspired by the recent so-called diss tracks released by the two artists, reignited by Lamar’s pointed lines about Drake and J. Cole in his verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s track “Like That.”

Drake and Lamar have since traded jabs on several subsequent tracks.

The pair weren’t always at odds. In 2011, Lamar was featured on Drake’s “Buried Alive Interlude” track and collaborated once more in 2012 on Lamar’s “Poetic Justice.” The long-running feud dates as far back as 2013, when Lamar first took aim at Drake and a number of other rappers on Big Sean’s 2013 track “Control.”

Lipa pulled double duty on “SNL” over the weekend, serving as both the host and musical guest. Maya Rudolph is set to host this weeks episode with musical guest Vampire Weekend.

“SNL” airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT.

