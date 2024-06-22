Taylor Swift used a truly Royal moment to go Instagram official with Travis Kelce

By Dan Heching and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

(CNN) — It was a special Friday evening in London at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert, for a number of reasons.

First off, the “Anti-Hero” singer marked the occasion of concert attendee Prince William’s 42nd birthday by taking a backstage selfie with him and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

But another very significant moment came out of the evening, when Swift shared a photo the next morning to her verified Instagram showing her and the royal family along with Swift’s boyfriend, American football star Travis Kelce.

The snap is the first photo of Kelce that Swift has ever shared to her main Instagram feed, which makes this their “Instagram official” post.

“Happy Bday M8!” Swift wrote in the caption. “London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Kelce and Swift began dating last year, after the famed athlete revealed on a July episode of his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” – which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce – that he attempted to give Swift his phone number by way of a friendship bracelet during one of her concerts.

According to Swift in December, they quietly “started hanging out” right after that. And when Kelce along with this football team the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier this year, Swift was in attendance and embraced Kelce on the field.

The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted a photo from the gathering, showing Swift in her sparkling pinstripe suit with her arm extended to take selfies of the group.

Swift performed the first of three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday. She then heads to Dublin, Ireland, at the end of this month for the next stop of the European leg of her Eras tour. She will return to London for five more shows in August.

