New dad Robert Pattinson heard gushing about his 3-month-old baby girl in Paris

(CNN) — Robert Pattinson is loving his newest role: girl dad.

The “Batman” star attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 runway presentation in Paris on Friday and was captured in a video posted to social media talking about how he was only in town for a quick visit but had to “get back for the baby.”

“She’s so cute,” Pattinson said in the clip. He added that fatherhood makes him feel “very old and very young at the same time.”

Pattinson, who has been romantically linked to actress and singer Suki Waterhouse since 2018, continued to gush about how he’s “amazed at how quickly their personality comes out in just three months.”

“I can kind of see who she is already, it’s great,” he said on Friday, with a smile.

Waterhouse posted a photo of herself cradling a baby believed to be the newborn that she and Pattinson share on Instagram in April.

“Welcome to the world angel,” the “Daisy Jones and the Six” star wrote in the caption at the time.

Waterhouse announced that she was expecting during her performance at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City last year, but did not mention Pattinson while on stage.

The couple have kept their relationship mostly private since they were first spotted together nearly six years ago in London, but made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022.

Waterhouse opened up about Pattinson in an interview with The Sunday Times last year, saying she was “shocked” to find herself “so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

This would be the first child for both Pattinson and Waterhouse, who have not yet revealed her name.

