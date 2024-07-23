Hailey Bieber says she decided to reveal she was expecting in order to ‘enjoy’ her pregnancy ‘outwardly’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Hailey Bieber didn’t want to hang on to one baby-sized secret any longer.

The secret was that she was expecting a baby with her husband Justin Bieber – something that she thinks she “probably could have hid” until the child was born, she told W Magazine in an interview published on Tuesday.

“But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly,” she continued. “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good.”

Bieber, who told the outlet that she’s now in her third trimester, added that she just “wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

The Biebers, who have been married for six years, announced in May that they had a baby on the way on their respective Instagram pages, posting a series of photos showcasing her baby bump. At the time, Bieber was already six months along, she said this week.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she said. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant… I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

As they prepare to go from a family of two to three, Bieber said that she and her husband are trying to take in every minute they can together before the baby comes.

“In the beginning (of pregnancy), it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” she said. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.