Influential Blues musician John Mayall has died at 90

(CNN) — John Mayall, a pioneering Blues musician who was recently announced as a 2024 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90 years old.

The news was confirmed by Mayall’s verified Facebook page on Tuesday, where a message was posted alongside of a picture of the Grammy-nominated musician. “It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by loving family. Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors. John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain.”

