Machine Gun Kelly celebrates one year of sobriety.

(CNN) — Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his sobriety.

The rapper and actor spoke with Bunnie Xo’s podcast “Dumb Blonde,” which streamed Monday, where he talked about getting “completely sober from everything.”

“I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August,” he said. “That was my first time I ever went to rehab.”

Kelly said that in addition to past alcohol abuse, he was also using marijuana and the prescription medications hydrocodone, Percocet and Vyvanse in the past.

He also shared about the childhood trauma of his father being on trial for the death of his own father, the star’s grandfather.

“You sit there and you think about a kid who was on trial at 9 years old for the murder of his father and the story that was told to me was always that their dad had dropped the gun and his head essentially blew off,” Kelly said. “So that all happened in the room with my dad at 9 years old.”

Kelly had words of praise for his longtime love, actress Megan Fox, whom he said “has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs.”

“I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I’m also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating,” Kelly said. “I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that.”

