Bruce Springsteen says Jeremy Allen White ‘sings very well’ in upcoming biopic ‘Deliver Me from Nowhere’

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen is singing Jeremy Allen White’s praises for his performance as The Boss himself in the upcoming biopic “Deliver Me from Nowhere.”

The rock legend recently appeared on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, where he spoke with host Jim Rotolo about his experience visiting the set and admitted that it was “a little bit” strange at first to see an actor “pretend” to be him.

“But you get over that pretty quick and Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” Springsteen said. “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job.”

Springsteen added that he’s had “a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

He also spoke about how impressed he is by the “Bear” star’s singing voice and his ability to capture Springteen’s own distinct vocals.

“He sings well,” he said. “He sings very well.”

The biopic is based on Warren Zanes’ book “Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska” and follows Springsteen’s journey making the 1982 album.

“Nebraska” was released following Springsteen’s massively successful album “The River” and marked an important time in his life that he discussed only decades after its release. It was recorded on a cassette in his bedroom without Springsteen’s signature E Street Band, according to a synopsis of Zanes’ book.

The movie is directed by Scott Cooper and began filming in October.

Jeremy Strong, Odessa Young, David Krumholtz, Gaby Hoffman, Stephen Graham and Paul Walter Hauser, among others, round out the cast.

“It’s a tremendous cast of people,” he told Rotolo. “They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

