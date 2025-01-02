Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to her future

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Don’t be fooled by the knocks that she’s got, Jennifer Lopez is still as driven as Jenny from the Block.

The superstar singer and actress hasn’t had an easy time of it this past year, ranging from her decision to cancel her concert tour to her filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez, however, sounds like she’s bounced back and ready to fight on.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lopez talked about her role as a determined mother in the upcoming film “Unstoppable.”

Lopez portrays Judy Robles in true story about a single mother who encourages her son to defy expectations and become a champion in the sport of wrestling, despite his physical challenge of being born with one leg.

Robles, who leaned into the lessons she taught her son and became an associate athletic director at Arizona State University, has been receiving standing ovations at screenings. Lopez has been getting some of the best reviews of her acting career for her performance and told the publication she feels a kinship with Robles.

“We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and have hopes and dreams for them,” Lopez said. “We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together.”

Lopez recently shared a video retrospective on social media of her past year, which included professional and personal highlights.

“I am very proud of how I handle all of the things,” Lopez said in the post. “In my low moments, I’ve learned to just feel the feelings and let them go.”

Lopez told Variety, “Women are strong.”

“We have to be. From the minute women are born, we’re always having to prove ourselves, to show we’re good enough,” she said. “That creates a type of strength. And then a lot of us give birth — and there’s nothing that makes you stronger than doing that.”

Lopez is being honored with the Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“I’m humbled; I’m blown away,” Lopez said of the honor. “But I still have so much more to do. I’m at the halfway mark. I feel like my best work is in front of me. My biggest projects are in front of me, and my biggest successes. Everything is in the future.”

