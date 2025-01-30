John Mulaney jokingly measures expectations for his new Netflix talk show: ‘We will never be relevant’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — After an uproarious and Emmy-winning run of “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.,” the comedian will soon be back with more.

Mulroney announced this week that new episodes of his live talk show for Netflix, set to debut in March, will be titled, “Everybody’s Live in L.A. with John Mulaney.” Billed by the streamer as a “live variety talk show,” the series will air weekly for 12 consecutive installments.

“We will be live globally with no delay. We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news,” Mulaney joked at a media preview in Hollywood on Wednesday. “We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore.”

“This is a really fun experiment. Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan,” he added, referencing Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who have a production deal with the streamer.

“Everybody’s Live in L.A.” follows Mulaney’s six-episode “Everybody’s in L.A.” live talk show that was presented as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival last year. That project won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding picture editing for variety programming.

Mulaney is no stranger to being a big Netflix draw. He has had three stand-up specials on the platform: 2015’s “The Comeback Kid,” 2018’s “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” and “John Mulaney: Baby J” in 2018. The latter two earned Emmys for outstanding writing for a variety special.

“I have to say of all the DVD mail-order businesses that pivoted, I think Netflix is in the top one or two, Red Box being a close second,” Mulaney joked at the event. “Red Box actually offered me more money to do a show, but I told them to stick it. I’m a Netflix guy. I’m not going to premiere in front of supermarkets no matter how much you offer me.”

Tina Fey was also on hand at the Netflix presentation in support of her upcoming limited series, “The Four Seasons.”

Based on Alan Alda’s 1981 comedy film of the same name, the show will see Fey once again team up with her “Date Night” costar Steve Carell, along with Will Forte and Colman Domingo. The series will follow three couples who vacation together in different locales, marking their evolution but never showing them at home or at work, Fey specified.

“We just see how their lives change over a year by hanging out with them on vacation,” she said.

“No one is a vampire, and spoiler alert, there are zero murders,” Fey added, the latter likely a reference to hit vacation-centric whodunnit series “The White Lotus.”

“Everybody’s Live in L.A. with John Mulaney” debuts on Netflix March 12. “The Four Seasons” does not yet have a premiere date.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.