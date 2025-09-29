Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas concerts due to ‘health challenges’

By Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — Dolly Parton won’t be lighting up the Las Vegas Strip this December after revealing to fans that “some health challenges” are forcing her to postpone her residency in the city.

The 79-year-old country music icon said in a statement posted to social media Sunday she was told by doctors she has to undergo “a few procedures,” without elaborating further.

“Given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” she wrote.

Parton was set to perform six shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from December 4 to 13 in her first Las Vegas residency in more than 30 years.

Those shows have been postponed until September 2026. Current tickets are valid for the new dates and refunds are also available, according to the post.

Despite her health issues, Parton hasn’t lost her sense of humor – joking that she told her doctors, “It must be time for my 100,000-mile checkup, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

The singer also noted that she doesn’t have any plans to retire, telling fans: “While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

Parton lost her husband of 60 years earlier this year. In July, she said on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast that she was taking a break from writing new music to grieve.

In November, Parton is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar, for her “unwavering dedication to charitable efforts,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.