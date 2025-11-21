Is Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ a mockumentary or what?

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Charlie XCX sees your Brat Summer and raises you.

That’s because the pop star is betting she can extend that run with a forthcoming film conceived by and starring her.

A teaser trailer has dropped for “The Moment,” an A24 movie which Vanity Fair described as “a revisionist history focused on the aftermath of ‘Brat’s’ release in which she stars with Alexander Skarsgård.”

It’s wild and chaotic — and shows off the singer’s comedic chops, as well as a blink and you miss it glimpse of Kylie Jenner, who makes an appearance.

Charlie XCX told Vanity Fair it’s a “2024 period piece.”

“It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one,” the singer said. “It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.”

Written by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes and directed by Zamari, it all began in 2024 when Charlie XCX was in the middle of co-headlining the “Sweat” tour with fellow singer Troye Sivan and right before she launched her “Brat” tour.

She sent a note to Zamari, who had directed her “Guess” and “360” videos, which he described as “word vomit.”

“It almost felt like a diary entry of, ‘This is how I feel right now,’” Zamiri said. “This feeling of having just almost got everything she could have wanted, and what that felt like on kind of a human level.”

Thus the script was born.

“Brat” became a cultural phenomena, spurring not only a color obsession, but also being designated the word of the year for 2024 by Collins Dictionarym which defined it as a person who is “characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.”

“Brat Summer” was even embraced by then presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, which nearly killed the meme and the vibes.

The film’s cast also includes Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Trew Mullen, Isaac Cole Powell, Rachel Sennott, and Rish Shah.

“The Moment” hits theaters January 26, 2026.

