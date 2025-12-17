Rob and Michele Reiner died from ‘multiple sharp force injuries,’ medical examiner concludes

By Josh Campbell, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Rob and Michele Reiner died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to new records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listing their cause of death.

The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, is accused of fatally stabbing his parents.

The medical examiner determined the manner of death to be “homicide,” the records released Wednesday show, indicating their deaths were caused by another person.

Sharp force injuries are those caused by sharp or pointed objects. At a news conference Tuesday, the LA County district attorney alleged Nick Reiner used a knife to kill his parents.

According to the newly-released medical examiner records, the famed director and his wife died Sunday, December 14 – the day their bodies were later discovered and authorities were called to the couple’s West Los Angeles home.

The Reiners’ daughter, Romy, checked in on her parents that day around 3 p.m. local time and discovered their bodies, a source said. She then went across the street to her home and told a friend who was staying with her to call 911, the source said.

Their bodies were found in the master bedroom of their home, police said.

The medical examiner records note the Reiners’ remains are ready to be released to their next of kin.

While Nick Reiner is accused of killing his parents, little is known about what led up to the alleged act.

Nick Reiner was seen having an argument with his father at a holiday party on Saturday night at Conan O’Brien’s Los Angeles home, according to a source familiar with the incident.

His mother, Michele Singer Reiner, was also in attendance, the source said.

On Wednesday, Nick Reiner appeared in court briefly where his arraignment was set for January 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

