Local 12-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer Finalist in National Art Contest

Roberts, Idaho (KIFI) — In a bedroom filled with sketches of apex predators and prehistoric giants, 12-year-old Caellum Hebdon is reclaiming a voice that cancer nearly took away.

For Hebdon, a middle-schooler from Idaho Falls, the last year has been defined by a battle more formidable than the dinosaurs he draws. After being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2025, his journey has been marked by emergency life-flights, life-saving surgeries, and a grueling recovery process that forced him to relearn the most basic human functions.

"They were able to tell us that he had a tumor that was bleeding," said Jayc Hebdon, Caellum’s father. "They life-flighted him down to Primary Children's Hospital. They performed the first surgery, which saved his life."

The medical crisis was compounded by a stroke that occurred during his treatment, resulting in a loss of mobility on his right side and the loss of his ability to speak. What followed was three weeks of hospitalization and seven weeks of combined radiation and chemotherapy.

Through months of intensive speech and physical therapy, Hebdon began the slow process of recovery. He has since regained his ability to speak and, perhaps most importantly to him, his ability to draw.

"I drew that Spinosaurus drawing after my surgery," Caellum Hebdon said. "It's scary, but it's also pretty... I'd say that he's probably the strongest predator."

While he often sketches to pass the time at home, his artwork is now vying for a national title. Hebdon is currently a finalist in the "America’s Most Artistic Kid" competition. For the Hebdon family, the contest represents more than just a trophy; the prize money would provide a significant dent in the mounting medical expenses accumulated over a year of emergency care and rehabilitation.

Despite the weight of the past year, those around him say he has maintained a positive outlook.

"I try to keep as happy as I can be," Hebdon said when asked about hearing his parents discuss the hardships of his diagnosis.

The family reached a significant milestone in October 2025 when Hebdon was finally able to return home. Now, in March 2026, the focus has shifted from daily treatment to a pivotal moment of hope. This Friday, the family is scheduled to receive the results of a follow-up MRI. It is the first scan since the post-treatment inflammation has subsided, and it will determine if Hebdon is officially cancer-free.

"The weight is all the time," said Kaylene Hebdon, Caellum’s mother. "Friday he has his first MRI since all the inflammation should be gone... we should get a clearer reading in a couple days. It's highly stressful."

As the community waits for the medical update, they can support Hebdon by voting for his prehistoric artwork in the national competition.

Details on how to vote for Hebdon and support the family's medical fund

If you want to help Caellum bring home that national title and help his family with those medical bills, there are a few ways to get involved. The "America’s Most Artistic Kid" contest relies on community support. You can cast one free vote every 24 hours by heading to the contest website.

https://artistickid.org/2026/caellum-3f31

There is also an option to make a donation to "Blood Cancer United" through his profile page—those donations not only support cancer research, but they also act as "double votes" for Caellum. Every bit helps as he tries to maintain his spot at the top of the leaderboard.

https://www.crowdfunder.com/p/caellums-medical-fund