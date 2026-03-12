Skip to Content
City of Arco issues mandatory boil order

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Arco has issued a mandatory boil water order for all residents effective immediately, Thursday, March 12, 2026. The strict boil order follows a computer monitoring malfunction earlier this morning that caused a drop in water pressure throughout the city’s distribution system.

While the computer issue has been resolved, the temporary loss of pressure creates a risk of "back-siphonage," which can allow contaminants to enter the water supply. City officials are currently conducting testing to ensure the water meets safety standards.

The Arco Public Works anticipates the issue will be resolved within 5 to 7 days. In the meantime, the City has provided the following safety instructions:

  • DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil. Let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the
  • You may continue to use your water to wash your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Alternatively, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care

For more information, visit the City of Arco's official website HERE.

