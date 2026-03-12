Skip to Content
High Wind Warning extended to Blackfoot and Pocatello

today at 9:38 AM
Published 9:37 AM

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM for areas of the Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, including Driggs, Victor, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Ririe, Menan, Roberts, Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Pocatello, Chubbuck and areas and communities adjacent to the I-15 corridor now through 9pm. Sustained winds 30-40mph with gusts to 60mph are possible. This will will result in debris blowing and will be hard for large surface areas like outdoor buildings, trampolines, garbage cans, and high profile vehicles. Watch out for tree limbs, downed power lines, and isolated outages. Secure outdoor objects to the best of your ability and be careful with large window spaces in your home and business.

A cold front from the north is bringing winter weather to the mountains and Montana and Wyoming and mainly dangerous high wind to Idaho. Stay alert and stay indoors away from large windows today with these winds. Gusts will continue into the evening after highs in the mid 50's. Lows in the 40's tonight with a slight break from the winds. Another brisk day tomorrow with some shower chances, and windy conditions 25-30mph, below advisory levels at this point, however, considering the next First Alert Weather Day Saturday, we will watch closely.

Saturday more powerful wind returns and there's a chance of showers. Rain and wind gusts of 35-50+ mph and possible stronger. Be prepared and download the FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP and our social media channels for new information LIVE from Local News 8.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

