Nick Reiner to be arraigned on murder charges Wednesday in the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Nick Reiner is expected to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, where he will be arraigned on murder charges for the deaths of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner.

The 32-year-old is expected to enter a plea in court.

Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his parents last month after he was arrested on December 14. He also faces a special allegation that he used a knife, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges carry a penalty of life in prison without parole or the death penalty, though prosecutors have not decided whether to seek the death penalty in the case.

He first appeared in court after his arrest during a brief hearing, where he was ordered to be held in custody without bail and did not enter a plea at the time.

Reiner is being represented by prominent defense attorney Alan Jackson.

Rob and Michele Reiner, a famed photographer, had three children together – Jake, Romy and Nick. Rob Reiner was also the father of daughter Tracy, 61, whom he adopted during a previous marriage to the celebrated director Penny Marshall.

The couple was remembered by Jake and Romy Reiner last month, who wrote in a statement that “words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day.”

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” the statement read. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Rob Reiner was a beloved figure in Hollywood who served as an actor and director throughout his esteemed, decades-long career. His body of work included everything from cult comedies like “The Princess Bride” to classic rom-coms like “When Harry Met Sally” and the Oscar-nominated legal drama “A Few Good Men.”

His breakout role as an actor came in 1971 when he starred as Mike Stivic, the son-in-law of Archie and Edith Bunker on TV’s “All in the Family,” a role for which he earned two Emmy Awards.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

