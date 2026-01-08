Gwyneth Paltrow says she lost a movie role after conscious uncoupling announcement

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she was dropped from a movie following the media attention surrounding her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The Hollywood actress is currently promoting her role in “Marty Supreme,” in which she plays a fading film star who has an affair with the movie’s protagonist played by Timothée Chalamet.

Speaking to Amy Poehler on her podcast “Good Hang” in an episode released Tuesday, Paltrow revealed that her split from Martin in 2014 affected her professionally.

The pair made headlines around the world when they announced their intention to “consciously uncouple” after more than a decade of marriage and two children.

“We are parents first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children and we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time,” they said in a statement at the time. “We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

Paltrow, 53, told Poehler: “I was supposed to do a movie at one point where… and it was like right after the kind of conscious uncoupling thing with Chris and there was like a lot of harsh stuff in the press. And I think the distributor was like, ‘this might be too hot to touch.’”

Poehler responded: “Interesting… they were like, ‘we don’t need the heat.’”

While she did not give any further details of the movie and the company involved, Paltrow was clearly unhappy about it.

“So that was great because I was getting a divorce and then I got fired – it was so awesome,” she said.

Paltrow told Poehler she believes their intention, which was to avoid an acrimonious divorce, was misconstrued.

“Say you had had a really nasty divorce or your parents had had a really nasty divorce and then you hear this idea that it doesn’t have to be done this way, I think the implicit learning is like, ‘oh f**k, they’re saying I did something wrong,’ which of course was not the intention,” she said.

“That makes sense to me, like, ‘oh no, is the inference that I messed someone up?’ That’s not a nice thing to contemplate so I do understand why it was so personal for people because it was. You only get to see that kind of reaction when it’s personal.”

Paltrow and Martin are known to have remained on excellent terms since they divorced in 2016. In 2019, Paltrow revealed that the Coldplay singer joined her and husband Brad Falchuk on their honeymoon, together with their children.

