Ariana Grande teases ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ reunion with ‘Wicked’ costar Jonathan Bailey

(CNN) — If what Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are suggesting comes to pass, fans couldn’t be happier.

The “Wicked” stars on Wednesday jointly posted a photo of themselves on Instagram sitting in front of Georges Seurat’s famous painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”

That masterpiece, painted from 1884 to 1886, was the inspiration for the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George” and there is a report that Grande and Bailey will star in a London revival of the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine hit.

Deadline reported exclusively last month that the revival was in the early stages of planning and that multiple Tony Award and Olivier Award recipient Marianne Elliott was set to direct.

“All it has to be is good,” Bailey wrote in the caption of their Instagram photo, a key line from the musical, which revolves around Seurat creating his painting, further convincing people that the pair are set to work together again in the West End production.

The original production of the play opened off Broadway in 1983 starring Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin before moving to Broadway the following year.

It won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1985 and also snagged two Tony Awards.

CNN has reached out to reps for Grande and Bailey for comment.

